Mayday, festival of workers' rights, protest — and flowers

Celebrating May Day was once to participate in the ancient ritual of revelling in the return of spring.

A man clad in a yellow vest, symbol of social unrest which has seen dozens of protests across France in recent months, passed in front of riot police lines in a wheel chair Zakaria ABDELKAFI, AFP

In more modern times the date has become an international holiday to honour the labour movement and, hopefully, enjoy a little early sunshine.

But increasingly the occasion takes the form of protest against the authorities -- and this year was no exception, with public ire plainly on view from Paris to Saint Petersburg, via Algiers, Athens and Istanbul.

While a rival, approved, rally drew several thousand, Istanbul police made dozens of arrests at an unauthorised rally at Taksim Square, the city's traditional focal point of protest BULENT KILIC, AFP

In Paris, police fired tear gas to disperse anti-capitalist protesters as thousands of people gathered for a May Day march which ended up being barely any more festive than the "gilets jaunes" protests which have plagued France in recent months.

Two women sell traditional lily of the valley's bouquets at Ramonville-Saint-Agne, in the outskirts of Toulouse, southwestern France to mark May Day ERIC CABANIS, AFP

In a nod to the festival's ancient origins -- the return of sunshine and flowers after a long European winter -- street traders across France rushed to sell lily of the valley bouquets as traditional seasonal offerings.

Russian Communist supporters at the May Day rally in Saint Petersburg OLGA MALTSEVA, AFP

A nearby officially-approved event to mark the day drew several thousand people, including members of workers' unions and opposition political parties.

Saint Petersburg police swiftly broke up a march backing opposition leader Alexei Navalny and made some 60 arrests Valentin YEGORSHIN, AFP

In Saint Petersburg, home city of Vladimir Putin, officials allowed pro-Kremlin marchers to rally freely. But police swiftly broke up a sanctioned march by supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and made some 60 arrests after protesters chanted anti-Putin slogans.

Protests also marked Labour Day rallies in Algeria, where marchers called for top politicians to quit, and the Philippines, where a giant effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte was torched.

Anti-government protesters marched in Caracas after opposition leader Juan Guaido's urged a massive May Day protest to increase the pressure on President Maduro Matias Delacroix, AFP

And the tense standoff between pro-and anti-regime elements continued in Venezuela after opposition leader Juan Guaido called for a massive May Day protest to increase the pressure on President Maduro.