Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMattel unveils David Bowie Barbie doll

Listen | Print
By AFP     55 mins ago in World

A limited edition David Bowie Barbie was unveiled Thursday by toymaker Mattel to honor the 50th anniversary of the release of the iconic singer's hit single "Space Oddity."

The doll, sporting a striped metallic jumpsuit with matching platform red boots and cosmic accessories, symbolizes Bowie's bisexual alien messenger alter-ego Ziggy Stardust.

"In a definitive celebration of two pop culture icons, Barbie honors the ultimate pop chameleon, English singer, songwriter and actor, David Bowie, whose dramatic musical transformations continue to influence and inspire," Mattel said in introducing the $50 doll.

It added that the collectible was a tribute to "the cultural legacy of the musical genius who redefined rock and roll."

The singer, who died in 2016, had said that his classic 1969 single "Space Oddity" was inspired by filmmaker Stanley Kubrick's epic film "2001," which was released a year earlier.

Mattel this week also launched a doll of astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, the European Space Agency's only active female astronaut, as part of a project to inspire more girls to explore careers in science and technology.

More about Entertainment, US, Davidbowie, Barbie
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Employees have been listening in to Google Assistant
US, allies planning naval escort for Gulf tankers: Pentagon
NRC licenses first digital nuclear reactor in the U.S.
Legal pot prices nearly 80 percent higher than illicit: StatCan
Siberians flock to toxic lake for 'Maldives' selfies
Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf — Expect epic rain event
Senate bill denies Saudi royals visas until human rights improve
Adam Lambert and Queen launch 'Rhapsody' Tour in Vancouver
Review: Jason Mraz brings mellow vocals to the Hulu Theater at MSG Special
Canadian startup Deep Genomics uses AI to speed up drug discovery