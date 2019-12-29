Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'Mass stabbing' at US rabbi's house

Listen | Print
By AFP     33 mins ago in World

Multiple people were stabbed at a Jewish place of worship in upstate New York late Saturday night, a public affairs group said.

"At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing... It's the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals," the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) tweeted.

Two people were reportedly in critical condition, OJPAC added.

CBS New York reported that a man brandishing a machete went into the rabbi's property in Monsey, New York State, an area with a large Jewish population, during a Hanukkah celebration and knifed at least three people before fleeing.

Yossi Gestetner, a co-founder of the OJPAC for the Hudson Valley region, told the New York Times one of the victims was a son of the rabbi.

"The house had many dozens of people in there," Gestetner said. "It was a Hanukkah celebration."

Police in the US have been battling a rash of attacks against Jewish targets in recent years.

Saturday's stabbing follows a shooting earlier this month at a kosher deli in a New York suburb that authorities said was fueled in part by anti-Semitism.

Six people were killed in the Jersey City attack, including the two suspects.

More about US, Crime, Stabbing
More news from
Latest News
Top News
More industries to Adopt Alternative Web Data in 2020 Special
Review: Almost Queen superb at The Theatre at Westbury, play Queen's hits Special
Ingo Rademacher talks 'General Hospital,' and fan events in 2020 Special
IBM Research breakthroughs: Nanosheet to Phase-Change Memory
Sixty years on, Africa still seeks right model for growth
Op-Ed: Conservatism vs science: Against America’s best interests
Taliban support a week-long ceasefire in Afghanistan
N. Korea's Kim holds top party meeting ahead of US deadline
Two of the world's busiest ferry systems going electric hybrid
Measles tops the list - Five notable disease outbreaks of 2019