Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMass evacuations as rains cause record flooding in Australia

Listen | Print
By AFP     22 mins ago in World

Mass evacuations were ordered in low-lying areas along Australia's east coast Saturday as torrential rains caused potentially "life-threatening" floods across a region already soaked by an unusually wet summer, officials said.

Police said hundreds of people had flocked to evacuation centres in areas north of Sydney in New South Wales state, and they expected many more to seek shelter as the rains move south down the coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported flooding levels surpassing record 2013 floods along the Hastings River outside Port Macquarie, about 400 kilometres (240 miles) north of Sydney.

Towns in the area have already seen record rainfall of more than 300 millimetres (12 inches) since Friday morning, the bureau said.

It warned the heavy rains were forecast to continue through Saturday "potentially leading to life-threatening flash flooding".

Forecasters warned the heavy rains were set to continue through Saturday 'potentially leading t...
Forecasters warned the heavy rains were set to continue through Saturday 'potentially leading to life-threatening flash flooding' 
Saeed KHAN, AFP

The flood and extreme weather warnings stretched from Port Macquarie to areas 500 kilometres (300 miles) south of Sydney, where residents were urged to stay indoors due to the flash flooding risk.

Emergency services reported receiving more than 500 calls for help and carried out some 180 flood rescues overnight in the north of the affected area.

More about Australia, Weather, Flood
More news from
Latest News
Top News
With Russia and China, Biden reveals diplomatic style: no kid gloves
U.S. announces revised rules for post-COVID vaccination Special
New Brunswick health officials investigating 'unknown disease'
Icelandic volcano erupts, lighting up night sky near Reykjavik
Canada, Germany sign green-energy deal for hydrogen development
UK PM receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
Emmy winner Patrice Covington talks 'Genius: Aretha' TV series Special
Trudeau rebukes China over closed-door prosecution of Canadians
Georgia Rep. Greene faces resolution to expel her from Congress
Review: ‘The Father’ invites viewers into a difficult reality Special