article imageMan who attacked Brazil presidential hopeful Bolsonaro acted alone

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, the man who stabbed Brazil's presidential hopeful Jair Bolsonaro on the campaign trail, acted alone in a premeditated political attack, police said Friday.

"There is no doubt that the motive for Mr Adelio's attack was his political opposition to ideas favored by candidate Bolsonaro," federal police spokesman Rodrigo Moraes Fernandes told reporters in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro -- a former army captain accused by critics of racism, sexism and homophobia -- has been absent from the campaign trail as he recovers in hospital after being stabbed earlier this month.

The stabbing was the latest in a series of bizarre twists in the election, from which the most popular candidate -- Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva -- has been barred as he serves a jail sentence for bribery.

Fernando Haddad has seen his popularity soar since he was officially named by the Workers' Party as the replacement candidate for Lula.

In third place at the moment is center-left candidate Ciro Gomes.

