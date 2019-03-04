British police on Monday charged a man with assault after opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was hit with an egg during a visit to a London mosque.

The 31-year-old suspect, John Murphy, from Barnet in the north of the city, was charged with assault by beating and is due in court later this month, a police statement said.

Corbyn was not hurt in the incident, which occurred during a visit to the Finsbury Park Mosque in his Islington constituency in north London.

The mosque was the scene of an anti-Muslim attack in June 2017, when a man drove a van into worshippers leaving late-night prayers.

Darren Osborne was sentenced to life in prison after killing one man and leaving several others injured.