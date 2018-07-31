An Ottawa man was scheduled to make a brief court appearance Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a federal police officer in the second recent violent incident at Canada's parliament.

The alleged assault occurred late Monday, a week after another man in an unrelated incident attacked a ceremonial guard on the parliament lawn during the daily changing of the guard parade -- a popular tourist attraction.

Nobody was injured in either incident and Joseph Law, chief of staff to the director of the Parliamentary Protective Service, said there was "no threat to the Parliamentary Precinct" -- a four block stretch of government offices around the capital building.

"I can confirm that there was an incident that occurred last night where a member was allegedly assaulted," Law said in a statement.

"The suspect was arrested for assault and the matter is currently under investigation" by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), he said.

RCMP spokeswoman Christine L'Hebreux told AFP the suspect was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Charges would be announced later.

In October 2014, a gunman shot and fatally wounded a soldier guarding the tomb of the unknown soldier at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, before opening fire inside the nearby parliament where he was shot and killed.

In the wake of the attack, parliament security was beefed up and guards were armed.