Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMan arrested after swimming moat to enter Japan palace grounds

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A Japanese man was arrested in Tokyo on Monday after swimming across the Imperial Palace's moat to scale an outer wall, entering off-limits parts of the grounds, police said.

They said the man appeared to be in his 40s and was arrested mid-morning after emerging on palace grounds shortly before Emperor Naruhito was scheduled to conduct a rice planting ceremony elsewhere on the imperial property.

No other details were immediately available, including the man's identity or motive for the incursion.

A police spokesman said the incident did not disrupt the rice planting ceremony.

The man is not the first to be arrested for breaching the palace's defences.

In 2013, two men who identified themselves as British tourists were arrested in their underwear after they swam across the moat to the outer walls, according to Kyodo News.

A year earlier a Japanese man was detained after being discovered inside palace grounds -- also in his underwear. He told police he had swum across the moat and wanted to meet the emperor.

And in 2008, a naked British man was arrested after swimming across the moat and scaling the stone walls in the full view of the public, even tussling with police armed with a stick when they tried to accost him.

The Imperial Palace, in the centre of Tokyo, is among Japan's most popular tourist destinations.

Parts of the grounds are open to the public, but much of the sprawling property is off-limits, with access carefully controlled and gates and the surrounding moats regularly patrolled by police.

More about Japan, Crime, Royals
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Six women prisoners murdered by inmates in Honduras
Lin Shaye talks 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for 'EastSiders' Special
Wuhan lab had three live bat coronaviruses: Chinese state media
US Navy successfully tests weapon that 'redefines war'
Jaclyn Bethany talks about Emmy-nominated series 'The Rehearsal' Special
Top German court to rule on VW 'Dieselgate' compensation
A new study says Louisiana’s coastal marshlands cannot be saved
Qatar virus tracing app stirs rare privacy backlash
China says virus pushing US ties to brink of 'Cold War'
First Spanish beaches to reopen as lockdown eases