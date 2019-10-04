Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMalaysian PM says Hong Kong leader should quit

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Malaysia's prime minister said Friday Hong Kong's embattled leader should resign over the city's increasingly violent pro-democracy protests and warned China would take "harsh action" to end the demonstrations.

Hong Kong has been rocked by unprecedented protests for nearly four months, with millions taking to the streets angered by what they see as Beijing's authoritarian rule of the semi-autonomous city.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad -- who at 94 is the world's oldest leader -- said Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam "is in a dilemma".

"She has to obey the masters, at the same time she has to ask her conscience," he told a press conference.

"Her conscience says that the people of Hong Kong are right in rejecting the (extradition) law.

"But on the other hand, she knows the consequence of rejecting the law."

The protests were sparked by opposition to a now-scrapped law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China but have morphed into a wider movement calling for democratic freedoms.

"For the administrator (Lam), I think (the) best thing is to resign," Mahathir added.

Referring to the bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing, Mahathir said eventually China sent the military in and "took action, harsh action to put an end to the demonstration.

"I think in the end, that is what China will do (in Hong Kong)."

On Friday, thousands of masked protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong again as the government readied to use emergency powers to ban face coverings in a bid to end the demonstrations.

More about Hongkong, China, Malaysia, Politics, Unrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Hong Kong leader invokes emergency powers to ban protester face masks
Scientists fight to save unique Guiana coral reef
Kyle Lowder talks 'A Mermaid for Christmas,' motivations, success Special
Australian territory becomes the first to legalize marijuana
Kitty Hawk reveals its third electric aircraft the Heavyside
Kroger is laying off hundreds of middle-management employees
Kiribati accused of trying to hide ferry disaster report
Lung biopsies of vaping patients show injury from toxic chemicals
Op-Ed: Poison Fire Coral — Deadly fungus is also a major wakeup call
First Nation people feed starving grizzlies in British Columbia