Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMalaysia 'sugar daddy' website boss charged after outcry

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The head of a controversial Malaysian "sugar daddy" dating website was charged Wednesday with causing public alarm after his claims that university students were using the service sparked an outcry.

Sugarbook bills itself as a site "where romance meets finance" and aims to link up older men with younger women, with the men expected to provide financial support for their companions.

But it sparked an uproar after releasing statistics purportedly showing thousands of students were using it to make money in the socially conservative, Muslim-majority country.

The site's founder Chan Eu Boon was charged in court in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, with one count of making statements that could cause public fear or alarm through a post related to students, so-called "sugar babies".

The 34-year-old pleaded not guilty, with his lawyer saying the site had been blocked by Malaysian regulators, meaning the negative effects of his claims about students had been "minimised already".

Efforts to block the platform appear to have had only partial success and it is still available via some internet providers.

Also known by his English name Darren Chan, he faces up to two years in jail if convicted, and was set to be released on bail.

Founded in 2016, Sugarbook has expanded to countries including Singapore, Thailand and the United States.

Malaysia's Muslim citizens, who make up more than half of the 32 million population, are banned under Islamic law from having sex outside marriage.

The multi-ethnic country has a dual-track legal system with Muslims subject to sharia laws in certain areas.

More about Malaysia, Crime, Internet
More news from
Latest News
Top News
At least 75 inmates dead in Ecuador prison riots
USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box program under review
Tina Turner nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
A year into pandemic, Milan fashion week stays virtual
Joy as whales refloated at notorious New Zealand stranding spot
ERCOT board members resign after deadly power outages in Texas
Tiger Woods 'recovering' after surgery following roll-over car crash
Rocket strikes on US in Iraq seen as 'message from Iran'
Saudi travel bans stir unease as detainees released
New obesity drug can cut weight down by 20 percent