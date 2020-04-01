Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMalaysia makes massive seizure of pangolin scales

Listen | Print
By AFP     56 mins ago in World

Malaysian authorities seized about six tonnes of pangolin scales and smashed a smuggling syndicate, officials said Wednesday, as the country clamps down on rampant wildlife trafficking.

The pangolin, the world's most heavily trafficked mammal, is believed to have possibly been a vector in the leap of the novel coronavirus from animal to human at a market in China's Wuhan city last year.

Its body parts fetch a high price on the black market as they are commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine, although scientists say they have no therapeutic value.

The haul was found Tuesday at a port outside the capital Kuala Lumpur, hidden inside a container along with a shipment of cashew nuts, said customs department chief Paddy Abdul Halim.

Officials said they had detained two people for questioning, and the operation had put a smuggling syndicate out of operation.

They could be jailed for up to three years if convicted of breaking wildlife protection laws.

It was not immediately clear if the scales originally came from Malaysia or elsewhere. Malaysia is often used as a transit point for smuggling wildlife across the region.

Traffic, a group that monitors animal trafficking, praised authorities for "prioritising wildlife even while countries are focused on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic", spokeswoman Elizabeth John said.

More about Malaysia, Wildlife, pangolins
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Italy doctors warn of 'bio bombs' from patients sent to care homes
Japan's Fujifilm starts Avigan trial to treat coronavirus
Crystal Chappell talks 'Venice: The Series,' and the digital age Special
Coronavirus transforms New York as US deaths top 4,000
CAD Crowd Covid-19 3D Printing Design Challenge takes off Special
Tesla finally agrees to temporarily close its California factory
Why the fight against coronavirus is proving so complicated
Harry and Meghan embark on new life in Los Angeles
Masquerade or needed aid? China virus help proves contentious
Sixty Australian newspapers to stop printing