By By Karen Graham 42 mins ago in World The number of countries that have suspended the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine continues to grow as Germany, France, and Italy on Monday became the latest additions to the list. So far, Germany, Italy, and France on Monday became the latest nations to halt the rollout, following moves by Ireland, Bulgaria, Denmark, Norway, and The Netherlands. Thailand announced plans on Monday to go ahead with the Anglo-Swedish firm’s shot but Indonesia said it would wait on using the AstraZeneca vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine is just one of three vaccines in use on the European continent, however, the suspension is considered a setback for the EU's vaccine rollout that has been plagued by supply and distribution problems. Needless to say, the EU is lagging behind the UK and the U.S., according to the Ireland and the Netherlands stopped giving out the AstraZeneca shot on Sunday, joining Denmark, Norway and Bulgaria Paul Faith, AFP/File The EU's drug regulation agency has called a meeting for this Thursday to review findings by experts as well as reports of adverse reactions to the vaccine. They will decide if further action is needed. French President Emmanuel Macron said his country will likewise suspend shots at least until Tuesday afternoon. In Germany, the health minister said the country had suspended the use of the vaccine on the advice of their drug regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which is calling for further investigation into seven reported cases of clots in the brains of people who had been vaccinated. Italy’s medicines regulator also announced a precautionary, temporary ban, less than 24 hours after saying the “alarm” over the vaccine “wasn’t justified.” European countries suspend AstraZeneca vaccine , AFP AstraZeneca speaks out In a "A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union (EU) and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country," says the press release. The company goes on to say that despite the 15 events of DVT (Deep vein thrombosis) and 22 events of pulmonary embolism that have been recorded out of 17 million vaccinations in Europe and Great Britain, there is no evidence the vaccine carries an increased risk of clots. The monthly safety report will be made public on the European Medicines Agency website in the following week, in line with exceptional transparency measures for COVID-19," says the report.