Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMagnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Solomon Islands

Listen | Print
By AFP     32 mins ago in World

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Solomon Islands on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The powerful quake struck just after 4 pm (0500 GMT) at a depth of 17.7 kilometres (11 miles) some 140 kilometres (90 miles) southeast of the Pacific nation's capital Honiara, the USGS added.

The Solomon Islands Met Service said there was no tsunami threat from the undersea quake.

Garedd Porowai, marketing team leader for Solomon Islands Tourism, said the tremor was "not the biggest" he had felt but it "gave us quite a jolt here in the office".

There was no visible evidence of damage in Honiara's central business district, he added.

The Solomon Islands are regularly rocked by strong quakes.

In 2013, the country was hit by a tsunami after an 8.0-magnitude quake, leaving at least 10 people dead and thousands homeless after buildings were destroyed.

More about Solomons, Earthquake
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Why it is critical that we find the source of the coronavirus
Op-Ed: Billy Flynn is Emmy-worthy in 'Days of Our Lives' digital series
Review: Tanya Tucker wins two Grammy Awards, 47 years after her first nod Special
Review: Gloria Gaynor wins 2020 Grammy Award, 40 years after first win Special
Review: Tracy Young wins 2020 Grammy Award, makes music history Special
A rocket hits US embassy dining hall in Baghdad
Op-Ed: 'Fake News' spreading over coronavirus patents on social media
Nine people dead in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Review: Dame Olivia Newton-John supports relief efforts at G'Day USA 2020 Special
Review: Carie Karavas fabulous in refreshing comedy special on Crackle Special