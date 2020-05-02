By By Karen Graham 22 mins ago in World A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit near southern Puerto Rico on Saturday, jolting many from their beds on an island where some people still remain in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The earthquake hit even as Puerto Ricans remain at home under a nearly two-month lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. A number of people are still staying in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year. There were no reports of major damages. The quake did cause a road to collapse on Puerto Rico's southern coast. The USGS is saying Saturday morning's 7:15 a.m. earthquake was an aftershock of a 6.4 magnitude quake in the same area that killed at least one person in January. There have been at least seven aftershocks - ranging from 2.6 to 4.9 magnitude. Ponce Mayor María Meléndez tweeted images of the damages Saturday morning while also urging people to "avoid going to the city center until we make sure everyone is safe." We are reporting structural damage in the city center after this morning’s quake.



A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck #PuertoRico's southern coast, near the city of Ponce. We are already doing rounds to assess the situation.#Ponce, I pray you & all your families are safe & well. https://t.co/fTilwhrkWd pic.twitter.com/o9z4MvTxTC — Mayita Meléndez (@mayitaalcaldesa) May 2, 2020 Ya estamos haciendo un recorrido por la Ciudad. Pronto le daremos más detalles. Importante que todos estén en un lugar seguro. Eviten transitar el Casco Urbano. pic.twitter.com/PAXO4d9lgc — Mayita Meléndez (@mayitaalcaldesa) May 2, 2020 Guanica Mayor Santos Seda tells the AP that no major damage has been reported so far. "Thank God everyone is OK," he says. "The infrastructure is already weak." He says between five to 10 people remain in a shelter since the 6.4 magnitude quake that hit in January.