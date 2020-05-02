Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMagnitude 5.4 earthquake hits near southern Puerto Rico

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     22 mins ago in World
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit near southern Puerto Rico on Saturday, jolting many from their beds on an island where some people still remain in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit about 6.0 kilometers (3.7 miles) south of Tallaboa, Puerto Rico, and was felt in nearby towns, including Guánica and Guayanilla, where hundreds of homes were destroyed by a quake in early January that killed one person.
The earthquake hit even as Puerto Ricans remain at home under a nearly two-month lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. A number of people are still staying in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year. There were no reports of major damages.
The quake did cause a road to collapse on Puerto Rico's southern coast. The USGS is saying Saturday morning's 7:15 a.m. earthquake was an aftershock of a 6.4 magnitude quake in the same area that killed at least one person in January. There have been at least seven aftershocks - ranging from 2.6 to 4.9 magnitude.
Ponce Mayor María Meléndez tweeted images of the damages Saturday morning while also urging people to "avoid going to the city center until we make sure everyone is safe."
Guanica Mayor Santos Seda tells the AP that no major damage has been reported so far. "Thank God everyone is OK," he says. "The infrastructure is already weak." He says between five to 10 people remain in a shelter since the 6.4 magnitude quake that hit in January.
More about Puerto rico, Earthquake, magnitude 55, US Geological Survey, no major damage
 
Latest News
Top News
Spain frolicks in the sun as virus rules relaxed
Review: An inspirational 'Fireside Chat' with Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty Special
Artists, athletes cling to their dreams on Havana's rooftops
Op-Ed: Where are we with the coronavirus vaccine?
Italy plans for micro-nurseries, lessons in woods
Why North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health matters
Florida officials withhold COVID-19 death statistics from public
Mark Edward Wilows talks new children's book 'Silas and Sophie' Special
In Brazil, the government is allowing COVID-19 to run wild
Zach Hirsch shows age is just a number for young entrepreneurs Special