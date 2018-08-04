Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMaduro unharmed after drone 'attack' with explosives: Venezuela government

Listen | Print
By AFP     24 mins ago in World

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro escaped an "attack" Saturday when multiple drones carrying explosives detonated near him as he gave a speech at a military ceremony Saturday, his government said, adding seven soldiers were wounded.

"This is an attack against President Nicolas Maduro," Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez said following the incident that was caught during a live broadcast.

State television images showed Maduro looking up in confusion mid-speech as a bang is heard, then uniformed members of Venezuela's National Guard lined up in a parade suddenly breaking ranks and scattering.

Rodriguez said there was "an explosive charge... detonated close to the presidential podium" and in several other spots along the parade held in central Caracas.

Maduro "came out of it completely unharmed and at this moment is carrying out his normal duties and is in permanent contact with senior political officials, with ministers and with senior military chiefs," Rodriguez said.

However the blasts caused "some wounds for seven service personnel" in the National Guard. They were being treated in hospital, he said.

The parade Maduro attended was to mark the one-year anniversary of the Constitutional Assembly, a rival legislative body packed with Maduro loyalists that arrogated powers from the opposition-ruled National Assembly.

More about Venezuela, Politics, Attack, Military
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Ebola outbreak in DR Congo believed to have killed 33: health ministry
Op-Ed: Mondo Duplantis is the 'One to Watch' at European Championships
Belgian wins inaugural France to China solar bike race
Zimbabwe opposition in court over post-vote violence
Stopping new outbreak of Ebola in Congo 'war zone' will be risky
New environmental warning for the tropics: biodiversity collapse
Low humidity and high winds fuel growth of California wildfires
Democratic National Committee warns not to use Huawei, ZTE phones
Review: Chicago takes fans on a journey through time at Jones Beach Special
Offshore wind energy heading to waters off Virginia Beach