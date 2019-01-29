Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro moved Tuesday to try to check the growing clout of opposition rival Juan Guaido as the United States tightened its stranglehold on the leftist regime's main source of revenues.

The State Department revealed that Guaido -- the National Assembly head and self-proclaimed interim president -- has been handed control of Venezuela's US bank accounts.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signed off on the order last week, which was then followed on Monday by US sanctions targeting Venezuela's state oil giant PDVSA, the cash-strapped government's main source of hard currency.

"This certification will help Venezuela's legitimate government safeguard those assets for the benefit of the Venezuelan people," State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement.

In Caracas, Attorney General Tarek William Saab went to the Supreme Court, a body stacked with Maduro loyalists, to ask that Guaido be barred from leaving the country and that his assets be frozen.

Guaido shrugged off the legal maneuver as "nothing new."

"I'm not dismissing the threats, the persecution at this time, but we're here, we're continuing to do our jobs," he told reporters as he arrived at the National Assembly.

Guaido, who has been recognized as interim president by US President Donald Trump, sent a message to the Supreme Court on Twitter warning that "the regime is in its final stage."

"You shouldn't sacrifice yourselves for the usurper and his band," he added.

- 'Serious consequences' -

In Washington, Trump's national security advisor warned of "serious consequences" if any harm comes to the Venezuelan opposition leader.

Juan Guaido, head of Venezuela's National Assembly head, is pushing for the removal of President Nicolas Maduro Yuri CORTEZ, AFP

"Let me reiterate -- there will be serious consequences for those who attempt to subvert democracy and harm Guaido," Trump advisor John Bolton tweeted.

The opposition-controlled legislature, meanwhile, named "diplomatic representatives" to a dozen countries that, like the US, have recognized Guaido as the interim president.

It was scheduled later Tuesday to debate a legal framework for the creation of a transitional government and free elections.

The 35-year-old engineer stormed onto the political stage as a virtual unknown January 3 when he was sworn in as the president of the National Assembly, a body that had been largely neutralized by the Supreme Court.

On January 23, he declared himself the country's acting president and vowed to lead a transitional government that would hold democratic elections.

To keep up the pressure, he has called two more mass demonstrations against the government this week, and he has appealed to the all-powerful military to change sides, offering amnesty to those who do.

At least 40 people have been killed in clashes with security forces nationwide and at least 850 arrested since January 21 when a brief military rebellion was put down in Caracas, according to the UN human rights office in Geneva.

- 'Blood on his hands' -

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the sanctions against PDVSA would prevent Maduro from diverting resources from the country until power could be transferred to an interim or democratically-elected government.

A furious Maduro, 56, said Trump would have "blood all over his hands" if violence breaks out in Venezuela.

Venezuela's economy under Maduro Gabriela VAZ, AFP

In a tweet, he urged the opposition to "ignore the imperialist calls" and reiterated his offer of dialogue to Guaido. He has previously accused the US of trying to orchestrate a coup d'etat.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the new sanctions "violate all possible international norms" and said the US has "publicly taken a course toward illegal regime change."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said his country opposes "unilateral sanctions" as they "will only complicate the situation and will not help solve practical problems."

The oil-rich country is already reeling from a deep economic crisis that has pushed millions into poverty and driven at 2.3 million more to migrate.

Hyperinflation, shortages of food and medicine and failing public services has spread misery, undermining support for a leftist regime that has held power for two decades.

- 'All options' -

Trump's national security advisor Bolton called Monday for Venezuela's security forces "to accept the peaceful, democratic and constitutional transfer of power."

Opposition supporters (L) give soldiers copies of amnesty measures offered by Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido if they disavow President Nicolas Maduro Luis ROBAYO, AFP/File

He also reiterated Trump's position that "all options are on the table."

On Tuesday, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan did not rule out a US military deployment to Colombia.

Besides the US, a dozen Latin American countries and Canada have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

Six European nations -- Britain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain -- have said they would follow suit unless Maduro calls elections by February 3.