Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMaduro says 'not afraid of military combat' in Venezuela

Listen | Print
By AFP     22 mins ago in World

President Nicolas Maduro on Monday said he is "not afraid of military combat," accusing his US counterpart Donald Trump of plotting to invade Venezuela with the support of regional allies.

"We don't want war; we don't want violence; we don't want terrorism, but we are not afraid of military combat and we are going to guarantee peace," said Maduro in a televised speech, surrounded by the armed forces high command.

"Donald Trump was convinced that it is easy to get into Venezuela," said the socialist leader, accusing the US of having assembled a "mercenary force" to invade.

The US is one of more than 50 countries that have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president after Maduro's 2018 re-election was widely denounced as rigged.

Maduro, however, still enjoys the support of Turkey, Russia, China and Cuba.

He also said there were groups of military "deserters" training in neighboring Colombia to "enter silently and attack military units."

Military exercises were carried out over the weekend, Maduro added, in response to alleged attack plans orchestrated by the US, Colombia and Brazil.

According to official figures, some 2.4 million soldiers and members of the civilian militia were deployed throughout the country.

The practices were carried out "based on real threats, not imagined ones," said defense minister General Vladimir Padrino, who was seated next to Maduro during the president's speech.

Trump vowed to "smash" Maduro's rule in his annual State of the Union address to Congress, which was also attended by Guaido, earlier this month.

Trump branded Maduro as a "tyrant" during his speech and called Guaido the "legitimate president of Venezuela."

After returning from a three-week international tour, Guaido said a change of government in his country was "inevitable."

On Sunday, he said the military had the opportunity to make the change less "traumatic."

More about US, Venezuela, Army, Government, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US offers Iraq a partial withdrawal of its troops
Syrian rebels try to regain some ground lost to Syrian Army
Peter Douskalis talks new music, inspirations, and future plans Special
Amazon boss Bezos launches $10 bn fund to combat climate change
Review: Simone Biles wins big at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards Special
Review: Constance Towers is a revelation on 'General Hospital' as Helena Special
Cuba burning tires to power factory as US oil sanctions bite
Body work: Russia's 'biohackers' push boundaries
Meet Matt Ludwig: 2020 American indoor pole vault champion Special
Scientists explore why bat viruses are so deadly