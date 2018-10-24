Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMaduro labels Pence 'a madman' for Venezuela caravan link

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday labelled US Vice President Mike Pence "a madman" after he accused Caracas of financing the Honduras migrant caravan marching towards the United States.

"What tremendous convening power I have in Central America, Mike Pence! If it wasn't for an extremist, an extremist madman saying it....one would have to laugh."

The socialist Venezuelan leader said in a speech broadcast on state television that "imperialist paranoia" was leading the US "to accuse Maduro and Venezuela of everything that happens to them."

Pence on Tuesday said Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez told him the caravan "was organized by leftist groups in Honduras financed by Venezuela and sent north to challenge our sovereignty and challenge our border."

A caravan of thousands of Central American migrants are trekking across Mexico towards the United States in defiance of US President Donald Trump which has called it "an assault on our country."

Maduro called on Trump last Saturday to open the border and "respect Central American migrants."

Maduro, labelled a dictator by several other Latin American leaders, has denied there is a humanitarian crisis in his own country, where dire shortages of food and medicine and skyrocketing inflation have -- according to the UN -- sparked the exodus of nearly two million people to neighboring countries since 2015.

More about Eeuu, Venezuela, Diplomacy, Migration, Honduras
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Saudi conference loses sheen after Khashoggi crisis
NATO shows Russia its military might in giant exercises
Review: Justin Timberlake terrific at Madison Square Garden in New York Special
Willa is not done yet — Nor'Easter forecast for East Coast
Canada's Aurora Cannabis uplists from OTC to the big time on NYSE
Op-Ed: More to worry about than bombs and powder
Photographer Cindy Vasko talks 'Abandoned New York,' technology Special
Tesla likely to post 3rd quarter profit as Model 3 takes off
Former US Europe commander warns of likely 'war with China'
Review: O.A.R. releases powerful new single 'Miss You All The Time' Special