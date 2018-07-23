Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMacron's ex-security aide defends 'lending a hand' to police: lawyers

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Alexandre Benalla, the disgraced former security aide to President Emmanuel Macron, has defended taking part in a police operation during a May Day protest, saying he was "lending a hand", his lawyers said Monday.

Benalla, who has been charged with assault after videos emerged showing him striking a man during the protest, also claimed his acts were being exploited for "media and political ends".

"This personal initiative... is obviously being used to tarnish the president in circumstances that defy comprehension," his lawyers said in a statement.

His comments came as French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb and the Paris police chief defended their responses to the growing scandal.

Speaking before a parliamentary commission, both officials said they had learned of the video circulating on social media on May 2, the day after the violent protest in Paris.

Collomb said he had considered it was up to Benalla's superiors in Macron's office either to inform prosecutors or impose any punishment.

More about France, Politics, Assault, Police, benalla
More news from
Latest News
Top News
French police clear 450 migrants from camp in Nantes
Italy to keep accepting stricken migrants during EU talks
Police seek motive after gunman kills two in Toronto
Trump threatens Iran — in all-caps tweet
'Mommy is lying': the travails of migrant kids taken from parents
Wildfires near Sequoia, Yosemite National Parks continue to grow
Zimbabwe edges back onto tourist map
Turks in Berlin rally around Ozil in racism row
Tesla shares drop after automaker asks suppliers to reduce prices
California's destructive Ferguson Fire explodes overnight