Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMacron, Merkel warn of 'humanitarian risks' in Syria's Idlib

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced concern Friday about the humanitarian situation in the rebel-held Syrian region of Idlib, which is shaping up be the country's next big battleground.

In a telephone call the two leaders described the "humanitarian risks" in Idlib, where government forces have stepped up their bombardments of rebel positions in recent days, as "very high", according to the French presidency.

They also called for an "inclusive political process to allow lasting peace in the region".

President Bashar al-Assad has set his sights on retaking control of the northwestern province of Idlib -- the biggest area still in rebel hands after seven years of war.

Last week, government helicopters dropped leaflets over towns in Idlib's east, urging people to surrender.

Idlib, which sits between Syria's Mediterranean coast and the second city Aleppo, has been a landing point for thousands of civilians and rebel fighters and their families as part of deals struck with the regime following successive government victories.

The United Nations has called for talks to avert "a civilian bloodbath" in the northern province, which borders Turkey.

Merkel and Macron also called for a "coordinated European solution" to migrant arrivals in the Mediterranean after another NGO rescue ship was left adrift this week before eventually being allowed dock in Malta.

After being turned away by Italy, the ship, which was carrying 141 people, was eventually given permission Tuesday to dock in Malta after five EU members -- France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Luxembourg -- offered to take in the newcomers.

The agreement was the fifth of its kind between Western European governments since June when the new populist government in Italy -- a main landing point for migrant boats bearing Africans across the water -- began turning away NGO rescue vessels.

Italy accuses the NGO ships of encouraging smugglers to pack migrants into rickety boats, in the knowledge that they will be rescued.

More about Europe, Migrants, Germany, France, Migration
More news from
Latest News
Top News
2018 NASH Next competition to take place at Opry City Stage in NY
Top entry-level tech jobs revealed
Merkel expects tough talks with Putin
Actor Sam Medina discusses 'Mile 22,' working with Mark Wahlberg Special
South Sudan's child soldiers hope for life after war
Brenda Lee talks Music City Walk of Fame, remembers legends, fans Special
Review: Sister Hazel premieres refreshing new track 'Whirlwind Girl' Special
Adam Lambert pays tribute to 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin
Where are Amazon packages stolen most?
Benetton — more than just brightly-coloured pullovers