Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMacron congratulates Putin for hosting 'perfect' World Cup

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Russia's President Putin for his "perfect" organisation of the World Cup as the two leaders prepared to watch the final on Sunday.

Macron and his wife Brigitte met the Russian leader at the Kremlin on Sunday afternoon before the match between France and Croatia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Macron told Putin he wanted "to congratulate you as the organising country for how well this event has passed off. It has not only been watched around the world, but the whole world has come here" to watch it.

"To do it in safe conditions and with everything going perfectly was a challenge, so well done for that."

Putin congratulated France for having reached the final.

"I am sure we will see an interesting, intense, close match which millions of spectators across the world will enjoy," he said.

Putin met earlier with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

She congratulated him on his hosting of the competition, saying it was an "example of how such an event should be organised".

She presented Putin with a Croatia number-9 football shirt inscribed with his name.

Several other world leaders and sporting and show business stars were due to attend the final.

More about russie, France, politique, Sport, Foot
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Italy's request to take migrants "road to hell": Czech PM
Review: The Struts warm up Jones Beach stage for the Foo Fighters Special
Review: Mondo Duplantis wins 2018 World Junior Championships Special
Macron congratulates Putin for hosting 'perfect' World Cup
'Man-baby meets evil spy': Helsinki demo greets Trump and Putin
Syria rebels begin evacuating 'cradle' of uprising in Daraa
Crew Dragon arrives at Cape Canaveral for first test flight
Crews battle dozens of forest fires in northeastern Ontario
Review: Foo Fighters bring 'Concrete and Gold' Tour to Long Island Special
Hundreds of Nigerian troops missing after Boko Haram overruns base