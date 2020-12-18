Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMachu Picchu to reopen after train protests

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in Travel

The mountainous Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Peru will re-open to tourists on Saturday after an agreement was reached to halt protests by locals over train services, officials said.

The protests had forced the site to close on Monday, just six weeks after it reopened following an almost eight-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents of the towns of Machu Picchu and Ollantaytambo have been demanding cheaper fares and more frequent trains on the route between Cusco and Machu Picchu.

The train is the only means of transport for tourists, but it is also widely used by locals.

Protesters occupied the tracks, which sparked clashes with the police and threats to occupy the tourist site.

Authorities in the Cusco region said in a statement on Friday that "social order has been reestablished."

Activists said no long-term deal had been agreed, but that the protests and blockades had been halted until next year.

Machu Picchu was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1983. Visitor numbers are restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More about Turismo, patrimonio, arqueologa, pandemia, salud
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Erik Fellows is Emmy-worthy in the digital series 'Purgatory'
Review: Russell Dickerson surprises fan with a car this holiday season
US authorizes Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine
Jacob Young opens up about 'A Country Christmas Carol' Special
Op-Ed: True roos — Kangaroo intelligence and social skills proven
Singapore's taboo-breaking podcaster tackles topics that may make some squirm
Parts of Sydney locked down as Australia battles growing cluster
New nuclear agreement with Iran may be needed
COVID-19 — There are no ICU beds available in Southern California
Op-Ed: Trump warned not to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray