Lying eyes: Google engineer developing tool to spot fake video

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLying eyes: Google engineer developing tool to spot fake video

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

In an era replete with fake news stories, you might expect video evidence to provide a clearer picture of the truth.

You'd be wrong, according to Google engineer Supasorn Suwajanakorn -- who has developed a tool which, fed with the right input, can create a realistic fake video that mimics the way a person talks by closely observing existing footage of their mouth and teeth to create the perfect lip-sync.

Like any technology, it has great potential for both good and mischief.

Suwajanakorn is therefore also working with the AI Foundation on a 'Reality Defender' app that would run automatically in web browsers to spot and flag fake pictures or videos.

"I let a computer watch 14 hours of pure Obama video, and synthesized him talking," Suwajanakorn said while sharing his shockingly convincing work at the TED Conference in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Such technology could be used to create virtual versions of those who have passed - grandparents could be asked for advice; actors returned to the screen; great teachers give lessons, or authors read their works aloud, according to Suwajanakorn.

He noted a New Dimensions in Testimony project that lets people have conversations with holograms of Holocaust survivors.

"These results seemed intriguing, but at the same time troubling; it concerns me, the potential for misuse," he said.

"So, I am also working on counter-measure technology to detect fake images and video."

He worried, for example, that war could be triggered by bogus video of a world leader announcing a nuclear strike.

Step forward 'Reality Defender', which will automatically scan for manipulated pictures or video, as well as allow users to report apparent fakes to use the power of the crowd to bolster the defense.

"Video manipulation will be used in malicious ways unless counter-measures are in place," he told AFP.

"We have to make it very risky and cost-ineffective."

While writing fake news may be cheap and easy, it is tough to manipulate video without any traces, according to Suwajanakorn.

Videos, by design, are streams of thousands of images, each of which would have to be perfected in a fake, he reasoned.

"There is a long way to go before we can effectively model people," said Suwajanakorn, whose work in the field stems from his time as a student at the University of Washington.

"We have to be very careful; we don't want it to be in the wrong hands."

More about US, Canada, Internet, Computers, Software
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Unlocking laboratory data with cloud computing: Interview Special
Review: Fast-paced Second City show nails all today’s big social targets Special
Ivanka helps fill Trump's absence at Latin America summit
Drilling not far off as BP Canada moves drill-unit to Nova Scotia
Lying eyes: Google engineer developing tool to spot fake video
Peter Bergman talks Emmy nomination, 'The Young and The Restless' Special
Climate change runs AMOC with Atlantic currents: studies
Op-Ed: Bitcoin gaining today so far but below $7,000
Zach Farnum talks one year anniversary of 117 Entertainment Group Special
Florida school shooter wants to donate inheritance to survivors