#LovingDay In 1967, interracial marriage was still illegal in many states— until Mildred & Richard Loving’s landmark Supreme Court victory. I can’t think of a couple with a more perfect last name. Their story is a great reminder that individuals can create systemic change. pic.twitter.com/cMsdM6FVNE — nick kroll (@nickkroll) June 12, 2020

Happy Loving Day! My parents marriage was illegal in 1958 (in Maryland). The Supreme Court didn’t overturn the ban on interracial marriage til 1967. Here I am with them in 1966! pic.twitter.com/4msd2ocWsM — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 12, 2020

"No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."

53 years ago, the Supreme Court unanimously struck down laws banning interracial marriage in Virginia and 15 other states.



Today, we celebrate the love and legacy of Mildred and Richard Loving––may their courage inspire us on the march toward racial justice. #LovingDay pic.twitter.com/llM8qSDBCO — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 12, 2020

Hard to think of a better way to close out this week than with a celebration of #LovingDay. It took a Supreme Court ruling *in 1967* to toss out state bans on interracial marriage. This brave family made mine legal. 💖💖💖https://t.co/RxM1HE9S5S pic.twitter.com/yDv5se9Ajj — Natasha Harper-Madison (@NatashaD1atx) June 12, 2020