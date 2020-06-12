Mildred Jeter, a black woman, and Richard Loving, a white man, first met when she was 11 and he was 17. He was a family friend and over the years they courted. After she became pregnant, they married in Washington, D.C., in 1958,
when she was 18.
At the time, it has been reported that Mildred didn't know that interracial marriage was illegal
in Virginia. The couple then moved back to their home in Central Point, north of Richmond, Virginia. Just a few weeks later, the couple had a visit from the local sheriff in the middle of the night.
The Loving's were arrested and charged with violating a number of Virginia codes, in particular, the Racial Integrity Act of 1924. The Act made it "unlawful for any white person in the state to marry any save a white person."
They had also broken Virginia law by leaving the state for the purpose of avoiding miscegenation laws, and such marriages were considered "absolutely void" in the state of Virginia.
The couple ended up pleading guilty to charges of "cohabiting as man and wife, against the peace and dignity of the Commonwealth", and avoided jail time by leaving Virginia and agreeing not to return to the state for 25 years. They moved to Washington D.C.
While in Washington D.C., they began their search for justice by writing to U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. Their plea for redress was referred to the American Civil Liberties Union. After the Warren Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of the young couple in 1967, they returned to Virginia, where they lived with their three children.
The path to the Supreme Court
The case, known as Loving v. Virginia,
had a circuitous path before it landed in the hands of the Supreme Court of the United States. This is because the Loving's had pleaded guilty
to cohabitating and had no right to an appeal.
So the case went to the Virginia Supreme Court first. But even then, the most vital question at stake was whether or not Virginia's laws violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. Here is a quick review of the 14th Amendment:
"No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."
Philip Hirschkop, one of the lawyers arguing for the Lovings, went so far as to call Virginia's rules "slavery laws, pure and simple" that robbed "the Negro race of their dignity."
R.D. McIlwaine, arguing for Virginia, said the Lovings' lawyer was trying to give a new meaning to the Constitution, one that wasn't there. He also argued that marriage was a matter the state should decide, pointing out that "intermarried families are subjected to much greater pressures and problems than those of the intramarried," comparing intermarried couples to polygamists and the incestuous.
But on June 12, 1967, the Supreme Court ruled that the purpose of miscegenation laws was rooted in racism and violated the Constitution. The decision covered all anti-miscegenation laws remaining in sixteen U.S. states that still had them. (And yes, they were all in the South.)
Loving Day is not an officially recognized holiday by the U.S. government, despite attempts to make it so. However, Loving Day is the biggest multiracial celebration
in the United States.
The final state to strike down its ban on interracial marriage was Alabama, on November 7, 2000
.
Loving Day
Loving Day is celebrated as a day to reflect on and celebrate multicultural unions. The day gets its inspiration from Juneteenth - which commemorates the end of slavery in the state of Texas. It has been 53 years today since the decision was handed down, banning interracial marriage and it has increased dramatically.
In 2015, one in six newlyweds had a spouse of a different race or ethnicity which is more than five times higher than the number of intermarried newlyweds in 1967, according to Pew Research Center
analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.
Richard Loving died in a car accident in 1975. Mildred Loving died May 5, 2008, at the age of 68.