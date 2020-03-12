By By Ken Hanly 2 hours ago in World US African Command (AFRICOM) promises to investigate after an airstrike in Somalia struck a minibus full of people was accused by Somali MP Mahad Dhoore and locals of killing six civilians all the occupants of the vehicle. The US narrative Other US attacks have allegedly killed civilians A year ago Amnesty International released a report that claimed US strikes were killing civilians. The report claimed that between 2017 to 2018 14 civilians had been killed in just 6 air strikes. AFRICOM denied this but later did conclude that two civilians died in one strike in 2018. Al-Shabaab will use killings as a recruiting tool AFRCICOM claimed that the killings were a key effort to combat terror and help bring stability and security to Somalia. Dhoore warned that the killings would be used by radical al-Shabaab rebels as a recruiting tool. The US reported the strike on Tuesday claiming they destroyed the minibus and killed five terrorists. They did not name any of the victims. However, MP Dhoore said that everyone inside the vehicle was a civilian. One of the family members of the victims said that those killed included a 70-year old father and a 13-year old boy. Abdullahi Abdirahman Ali, who lost his father in the air strike, said angrily:"The Americans are lying. They killed my elderly father. He is 70 years old and can barely move. He can't walk without the help of a walking stick. He is not al-Shabab. They killed these civilians because they know no one will take action against them" The air strike near the farming town of Janaale, 95km south of Mogadishu, on Monday. Dhoore, or Dhore according to Reuters, said: “A drone killed six people in a mini bus yesterday, including a 13-year-old boy named Abdifatah Farhan Mohamud Six of them were civilians and they were buried near the area where they were bombed by the drone, because they could not be carried as they were burnt into pieces.” Just last month a US air strike against a town held by Al-Shabaab killed a telecommunications worker according to the company that employed him. However, AFRICOM claimed he was a member of the rebel Al-Shabaab that AFRICOM has been attacking.A year ago Amnesty International released a report that claimed US strikes were killing civilians. The report claimed that between 2017 to 2018 14 civilians had been killed in just 6 air strikes. AFRICOM denied this but later did conclude that two civilians died in one strike in 2018.AFRCICOM claimed that the killings were a key effort to combat terror and help bring stability and security to Somalia. Dhoore warned that the killings would be used by radical al-Shabaab rebels as a recruiting tool. More about Somalia, al shabaab, US in Somalia More news from Somalia al shabaab US in Somalia