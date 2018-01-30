Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLawyers push to keep Brazil's Lula out of jail

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Lawyers for Brazilian former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva filed a motion Tuesday aimed at keeping him out of prison while he fights a corruption conviction that could scupper his comeback hopes.

The defense team applied to the Superior Court of Justice asking that Lula, who ruled from 2003-2010, remain free despite last week's upholding by an appeal's court of his conviction.

The court sentenced Lula to more than 12 years in prison after confirming the lower court conviction for corruption and money laundering. Lula, a left-wing firebrand who leads in opinion polls ahead of October presidential elections, claims to be the victim of a political persecution.

The latest court ruling could see him sent to start a prison sentence within months, although he still has a last few narrow options, including Tuesday's filing at the justice court and at the federal Supreme Court.

Lawyers also filed papers with the United Nations human rights body in Geneva accusing the court case against Lula of violating his rights to a fair trial.

More about Brazil, Lula, Corruption, Politics, Court
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Russian speed skater Graf refuses to compete at Pyeongchang
Samsung and LG look for counter-move to washing machine tariffs
Toronto's once hot housing market experiencing 'big chill'
Dirty dancing, not porn: foreigners deny Cambodia charges
Microsoft Teams gets new app integrations in biggest ever update
UN envoy warns Gaza facing 'full collapse'
US threatens new sanctions as Russia laughs off Putin list
Kenya opposition leader Odinga has himself sworn in as 'president'
Publicis Groupe partners with Microsoft to build new AI platform
VW suspends chief lobbyist over emission tests on monkeys