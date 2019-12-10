Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLawmakers green light US space force

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The United States is getting a new space force along with $738 billion in military spending under an agreement backed by lawmakers on Tuesday that fulfils a priority of President Donald Trump.

The fiscal year 2020 spending in the National Defense Authorization Act is a jump from the $716 billion authorized last year, and will go to pay for a wide range of military activities.

It will also create a space-based sixth branch of the military, a priority of Trump's, after the army, air force, navy, Marine Corps and coast guard.

The bill has won the approval of Democratic and Republican lawmakers in both the House and Senate armed services committees, making its passage in Congress likely.

The bill, which Congress must pass each year, allocates $635 billion to the Pentagon, and another $23.1 billion to the Department of Energy for the US nuclear arsenal's maintenance and fuel.

Operations in countries like Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Somalia get $71.5 billion, while the measure also pays for a 3.1 percent increase in the salaries of military personnel, their highest in a decade.

It also gives $5.3 billion in "emergency disaster recovery" for military bases in Florida and North Carolina damaged in hurricanes Florence and Michael last year.

That amount was much less than the $9.2 billion requested by the White House, which wanted to devote a portion of the emergency funding to a wall on the Mexican border Trump has characterized as necessary to curb illegal migration from Mexico.

A controversial Trump campaign promise, the border wall has proven hugely divisive and will likely be fought over in future budget bills.

Elsewhere in the bill lawmakers have inserted provisions controlling the use of Pentagon funds including a ban on reducing the number of troops deployed in South Korea, delivering F-35 advanced stealth warplanes to Turkey and buying rail cars or buses from China.

More about US, Politics, Economy, Defence, Government
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Rohingya call for Myanmar's Suu Kyi to acknowledge atrocities
Review: 'Godspeed' is one of Alter Bridge's most compelling songs ever Special
Fernandez takes office as Argentina shifts to the left
New president promises to put Argentines before debt repayments
UK sets a new renewable energy record this week
Review: The Chainsmokers amazing on 'World War Joy' electronic album Special
'Manifesting Your Dreams' features 20 inspirational stories
As Iraqis protest against state, tribes make a comeback
Teens arrested as Spain police smash global paedophile ring
Q&A: Gaming trends for 2020 Special