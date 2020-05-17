Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLatin America and Caribbean record 500,000 virus cases

Listen | Print
By AFP     48 mins ago in Health

Latin America and the Caribbean have recorded more than half a million coronavirus infections, according to an AFP tally based on official reports.

Almost half have been recorded in Brazil -- the country worst-hit by the pandemic in the region -- which also has more than 15,000 deaths.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of COVID-19 infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

More than 4.6 million people have been infected around the world since the virus first appeared in China late last year.

At least 309,000 have died from the disease and more than 1.6 million have recovered.

More about Epidemic, LATAM, caribe, Health
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan continuing
Review: 'Tainted Dreams' is great to watch if you're stuck at home Special
David Kait talks acting, Greek heritage, success, and digital age Special
Op-Ed: Return to work? Reducing coronavirus transmission in offices
Coronavirus crisis punctures Tunisia tourism rebound
Italy to reopen borders for EU tourists in early June
J.C.Penny is the fourth major retailer hit by COVID-19 pandemic
In the year 1110, the moon disappeared from the sky
Tensions rise as Germans clamour to return to Mallorcan homes
2020 list of UK's richest shows first fall in wealth in decade