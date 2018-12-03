Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLate president Bush lies in state in Washington

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

The body of 41st US president George H.W. Bush was placed in the US Capitol to lie in state Monday as mourners gathered to remember a hero who kept America "flying high."

Bush, a decorated World War II fighter pilot and former CIA chief who served as vice president to Ronald Reagan before winning the White House, died Friday at age 94, at his home in Houston.

"Through the Cold war and the Soviet Union's collapse, he kept us on course. When the rule of law needed defending in the Persian Gulf, he kept us on course," Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said in the first of several eulogies.

McConnell lauded Bush -- who occupied the White House from 1989 to 1993 -- as a patriot who steered the country as straight as he had steered his airplane.

"He kept us flying high and challenged us to fly higher still. And he did it with modesty and kindness that would have been surprising in someone one tenth as tough and accomplished as he was," he added.

Only the second president to see his son follow him to the Oval Office, Bush will be honored with four days of services and tributes in Washington and in Texas, where he will be buried Thursday.

Members of the military served as pallbearers, carrying the flag-draped casket from a hearse into the rotunda.

"Throughout his life of service, President Bush personified grace. His character... was second to none. He reached the heights of power with uncommon humility," House Speaker Paul Ryan said.

"He made monumental contributions to freedom with a fundamental decency that resonates across generations. No one better harmonized the joy of life and the duty of life."

More about US, Politics, Bush, Capitol
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Engelbert Humperdinck releases best holiday CD by a male artist
Hundreds protest detention of Greenpeace activists in Slovakia
Essential Science: Halting neuronal loss in Parkinson’s disease
Finland produces the first AI-based driver’s log
US wants 'concrete' trade action from China within 90 days
Mexico's new president kicks off with something unusual: a press conference
Aphria craters after short-seller calls it a 'black hole'
Op-Ed: Bernie Sanders 2020? Opinions vary, but he pulls a crowd
The Journey Home Project helps U.S. veterans battling cancer
U.S. Congress agrees on legislation to make growing hemp legal