Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageKuwait Airways halts Beirut flights as Syria tensions grow

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Kuwait's national carrier halted flights to Beirut on Thursday citing security concerns, after an air safety watchdog warned of potential military strikes on Syria in the coming days.

Kuwait Airways said that it took the decision "on the basis of credible security warnings received from the Cypriot authorities regarding the danger of flying over Lebanon's airspace".

The changes would stand "until further notice", the airline said on Twitter.

The move came after the European Aviation Safety Agency alerted airlines on Tuesday of the possible launch of "air-to-ground and/or cruise missiles within the next 72 hours", urging them to take precautionary measures.

Other international carriers including Air France and Lebanon's Middle East Airlines have also modifed their flight plans.

US President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that "missiles will be coming" in response to an alleged chemical attack in Syria.

If the US action follows the pattern of a previous punitive strike on Syria last year, it will begin with a salvo of cruise missiles fired from American warships in the Mediterranean.

Russia's ambassador to Beirut warned any US missiles would be shot down "as well as the sources they were fired from", raising the stakes of a regional confrontation.

More about Syria, Conflict, Aviation, Kuwait, Lebanon
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Zach Farnum talks one year anniversary of 117 Entertainment Group Special
Ivanka helps fill Trump's absence at Latin America summit
Climate change runs AMOC with Atlantic currents: studies
Florida school shooter wants to donate inheritance to survivors
How the West might strike Syria
Drilling not far off as BP Canada moves drill-unit to Nova Scotia
Op-Ed: Bitcoin gaining today so far but below $7,000
Peter Bergman talks Emmy nomination, 'The Young and The Restless' Special
Big Time Rush's Logan Henderson to play at Billboard festival
How advertisers and marketers can connect with buyers: Interview Special