Pro-Kurdish protestors demonstrating against Turkey's military offensive in northern Syria scuffled with Turks and German police at Duesseldorf airport Sunday, leaving several people injured, authorities said.

Police used pepper spray against some demonstrators, who were protesting Turkey's ongoing military operation "Olive Branch" against the Kurdish People's Protection Units in Syria's Afrin region.

The unannounced rally of about 150 people -- one of several Kurdish demonstrations in Germany at the weekend -- turned rowdy and led to "a number of people suffering injuries", federal police told AFP.

Images on social media showed the protesters holding a banner that read "Afrin is becoming our Vietnam -- We will defeat fascism".

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to "purge" Kurdish militia from the town as Turkish forces and allied Syrian rebels advanced to within a few kilometres.