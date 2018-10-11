Email
article imageKurdish, Iraqi forces arrest IS financiers: coalition

By AFP     34 mins ago in World

Ten members of a key financial network for the Islamic State network have been arrested in Iraq, the US-led coalition fighting the jihadists announced Thursday.

Iraqi commandos and Kurdish counter-terrorism forces arrested the members of the al-Rawi network in operations October 7-9 in Baghdad and Erbil in northern Iraq, the coalition said in a statement.

According to the coalition commander, US Army Lieutenant General Paul LaCamera, the arrests "deal a major blow to the desperate attempts by ISIS to re-emerge in Iraq."

"Those who provide support to ISIS, in any way, will face the consequences," he said.

Fawaz Muhammad Jubayr al-Rawi, who headed the network, was killed in June 2017 during a strike in Albu Kamal in eastern Syria.

The US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on al-Rawi and his company in 2016.

