Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageKremlin says Netherlands has no proof of alleged Russian hacking plot

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Moscow on Monday said that documents presented by the Netherlands last week alleging that Russian agents attempted to hack into the global chemical watchdog organisation were not proof of Moscow's involvement.

Asked by journalists if the Kremlin considers documents released by the Dutch authorities, which include diplomatic passports of four men identifying them as agents of Russian military intelligence, to be proof, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "no" adding that Moscow would "no longer discuss these topics through the media."

"From the point of view of the Kremlin, nothing has changed," he said. "We don't see any detailed argument and would prefer not to comment the details."

"There are functioning channels of communication through relevant agencies... documents, evidence and official information can be sent through these official channels," he said.

The comments were the first reaction by the Kremlin to the accusations by several Western governments last Thursday of a string of global cyber attacks, including on the chemical watchdog OPCW.

Dutch security services said they had expelled four Russian agents in April after they attempted a cyber attack on the OPCW, from a car parked in a nearby hotel.

Their passports and other details, including a taxi receipt for a trip to a Moscow airport from a street containing a branch of the military intelligence agency, were shown to the media.

Russia's foreign ministry was set to summon the Dutch ambassador on Monday, according to Russian state news agencies.

More about Netherlands, Russia, Espionage, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Mexican couple found with body parts are suspects in 10 murders
US in new global court showdown with Iran
Essential Science: New cement paste gets stronger when it cracks
Tropical Storm Michael forms: Florida declares state of emergency
In quake-hit Haiti, hospital labors to treat the wounded
Russian historians use Nazi photo to locate Stalin-era mass graves
After tense Germany trip, Erdogan set for warm reception in Hungary
SpaceX to attempt rocket landing on California soil tonight
Doctor found guilty but not convicted in Spain 'stolen baby' case
Taliban vow to attack Afghan security forces during elections