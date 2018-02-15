Email
article imageKremlin 'categorically' denies Russia behind NotPetya cyber-attack

By AFP     7 hours ago in Internet

The Kremlin on Thursday denied an accusation by Britain that the Russian military were behind last year's "NotPetya" cyber-attack that started in Ukraine and Russia before spreading globally, affecting thousands of computers.

"We categorically reject such accusations. We consider them unsubstantiated and groundless. This is nothing but a continuation of a Russophobic campaign that is not based on any evidence," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

The malware attack in June last year contaminated thousands of computers worldwide, particularly affecting multinational companies and critical infrastructure, such as radiation monitors at the old Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the ports of Mumbai and Amsterdam.

Ukraine was the worst-affected country, with banking operations compromised in what authorities said was an unprecedented attack.

The Kremlin has also dismissed allegations that Moscow was behind cyberattacks aimed at getting Donald Trump elected as US president in 2016.

More about Britain, Russia, Hacking, Politics, Espionage
