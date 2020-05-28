Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageKosovo's top court rejects call for snap polls

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Politics

Kosovo's top court on Thursday rejected outgoing premier Albin Kurti's call for snap polls after his coalition collapsed, and backed a presidential decree asking his rivals to form a new government.

A political crisis has been brewing in Kosovo since Kurti's government unravelled in March, less than two months after he took office.

While Kurti, a reformist bent on wresting power from the old guard, called for early elections, his rival President Hashim Thaci nominated the party that finished second in the October poll to form a new government right away.

After weighing a complaint from Kurti's camp, the Constitutional Court said in a statement that the "contested presidential decree" was "in accordance" with the constitution.

It said Kurti's left-wing Vetevendosje did not have the "authority to block the formation of a government within an election cycle."

Kurti's ardent fan base reacted swiftly, calling for a national protest on June 5.

Earlier in the day, they gathered in the thousands in the centre of Pristina to "rehearse" a socially-distanced protest ahead of the ruling.

Among his supporters, Kurti's political victory in October was seen as a watershed moment for Kosovo, a former Serbian province which had been dominated by Thaci's PDK party for over a decade.

But the elation was cut short after Kurti's key coalition parter, the centre-right LDK, launched a no-confidence motion in March, in part because of US pressure over the government's approach to talks with former war foe Serbia.

The new prime ministerial candidate nominated by Thaci, Avdullah Hoti from the LDK, is now expected to try and cobble a governing coalition.

The LDK says it already has the votes needed to secure a majority with support from other opposition parties.

Writing on Facebook, Thaci called on all parties and institutions to "show political maturity, respect and commitment to law and order".

"Kosovo faces many challenges ahead, so now we must not waste any more time on the formation of the new government, with full legitimacy by the Assembly of Kosovo," he said.

The US embassy also called the ruling to be respected.

More about Kosovo, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Google cautions EU on AI rule-making
Scott Turner Schofield talks 2020 Emmy nod for 'Studio City' Special
Dutch ban transport of mink after farm workers infected
Justin Trudeau co-hosts virtual UN summit on post-pandemic aid
Rowin Amone talks about 'King Ester,' and 2020 Daytime Emmy nod Special
Ethiopia unlocks one of the world's last closed telecoms markets
Stacy Haiduk talks about 'Days of Our Lives,' upcoming fan events Special
Op-Ed: Threats, lies and executive orders — The Trump presidency
Trump signs order targeting social media after tweets flagged
Latin America's slums facing losing battle against virus spread