Kosovo premier Ramush Haradinaj summoned senior law enforcement and justice officials Friday over the alleged rape of a teenager -- first by a teacher and then police she reported it to -- in a case that has shocked the nation, the government said.

Haradinaj pressed the officials for measures to ensure something like this can never happen again, his office said in a statement.

The teen was allegedly raped two years ago, when she was 16, by a teacher at her school in the central town of Drenas.

According to a report Wednesday by investigative site Insajderi, she went to report the attack to the police, only to be repeatedly raped by an officer investigating the case.

On Thursday, police said a teacher, a policeman, and a gynaecologist accused of performing an illegal abortion on the girl, had been arrested.

"Shame" chanted the protesters, waving signs with slogans like "Danger, paedophile zone" STR, AFP

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has described the case as "tragic and monstrous."

The Insajderi report provoked public outrage in Kosovo, a Balkan nation of 1.8 million people where public distrust of the police is strong.

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Pristina and outside the police station in Drenas on Friday, demanding justice and the resignation of senior officers.

"Shame", chanted the protesters, waving banners reading: "Danger, paedophile zone".

An extraordinary session of parliament was called Friday to discuss the matter, during which MP Fatmir Kollcaku charged that the girl "was a victim of those who she should have trusted the most."

The Kosovo mission of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) also condemned the alleged crime.

"The acts alleged to have been committed by the young girl's teacher, and subsequently over a longer time period by a police officer, are appalling and unacceptable on all levels of humanity and professionalism," an OSCE statement said.