Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageKosovo parliament names new government after months of crisis

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Kosovo named a new government Wednesday after months of political turmoil in the former Serbian province, casting out left-wing leader Albin Kurti and raising tensions with his supporters.

The new government was cobbled together by Kurti's former coalition partner, the centre-right LDK, who quit his alliance in March, plunging Kosovo into a leadership crisis in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The LDK's Avdullah Hoti, a 44-year-old economics professor, was endorsed as Prime Minister with 61 votes from the 120-member parliament.

"I feel responsible to the deputies, to the citizens and to the Constitution for the tasks that await us," he told the assembly.

He also vowed to advance stalling talks with former war foe Serbia.

The vote was boycotted by MPs from Kurti's leftist and nationalist Vetevendosje party, who have been carrying out "rehearsal" protests in recent weeks as tensions mount.

His supporters have been demanding new elections and accuse rival politicians of "stealing" their vote for Vetevendosje in October polls.

The party's first-place finish was hailed as a historic defeat of the former rebel fighters who have dominated Kosovo since its independence from Serbia in 2008.

But with only a narrow margin of victory, Kurti was forced to ally with LDK to form a ruling coalition.

The honeymoon didn't last long with LDK launching a no-confidence motion in March, in part because of US pressure over Kurti's policy towards former war foe Serbia.

The new coalition consists of an alliance between LDK, two former opposition groups and parties representing ethnic minorities.

More about Kosovo, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Iranian scientist freed by US back in Iran: reports
Malaysian beauty queen sorry over racist US protest remarks
Anxiety rises over attacks on media covering US protests
First Russian strikes in 3 months hit NW Syria: monitor
Italy thirsts for tourists as country reopens to Europe
South Korea approves remdesivir for virus patients
Tropical Storm Amanda death toll rises to 26 in Central America
Review: Brayden Dunbar releases infectious 'Better Alone' single Special
Tents and razor wire: Cyprus struggles with migrant influx
Memory of Rodney King riots looms over LA protests