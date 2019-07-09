Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageKey dates for Argentina's ex-president de la Rua

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Argentina's ex-president Fernando de la Rua, who died Tuesday aged 81, quit government in 2001 amid a major economic meltdown that lead the country into the biggest debt default at the time.

- September 15, 1937: He is born in Cordoba in central Argentina.

- June 1996: A lawyer by profession, he is appointed mayor of Buenos Aires, having already served as a parliamentarian and senator for the Radical Civic Union party.

- October 1999: Wins presidential elections with 48.5 percent of the vote, amid anger over corruption and with Argentina in recession.

- October 2000: His deputy, Carlos "Chacho" Alvarez, quits government criticizing de la Rua for failing to resolve allegations that senators took bribes to pass a key labor reform bill.

- July 2001: His government approves a seventh austerity plan in an attempt to balance the budget. It includes civil service salary cuts and tax increases. A general strike follows.

- December 2, 2001: A freeze on bank assets sparks protests, pillaging and riots that leave about 30 people dead.

- December 19, 2001: De la Rua declares a state of emergency in response to mounting public unrest.

- December 20, 2001: He resigns and is evacuated by helicopter from the presidential palace, which is surrounded by thousands of protesters. Days later Argentina defaults on nearly $100 billion of debt, the largest default in history at the time.

- December 2013: A court acquits de la Rua of ordering the payment of bribes to senators in 2000.

More about Argentina, Politics, delarua
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Europe's once biggest migrant centre closes in Italy
Meet Monique Samuels from 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Special
Bitcoin breaks through $12,000 level once again
Paris declares 'climate emergency'
Alan Kurdi rescue ship picks up another 44 migrants
Airbus to ask airlines to check wings of older A380s for cracks
Op-Ed: Counting protestors with A.I. changes the game forever
New technique aims to teach robots exactly what humans want
Taliban Afghan attack kills at least 14 and wounds more than 180
Trump Twitter outbursts test US-UK 'special relationship'