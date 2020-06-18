Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageKazakh leader Nazarbayev, 79, has coronavirus: official website

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Kazakhstan's 79-year-old former president and official 'Leader of the Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev has tested positive for the coronavirus, a statement on his official website said Thursday.

"Currently, the First President of Kazakhstan is in self-isolation. Unfortunately, the last test... for the coronavirus infection showed a positive result. There is no cause for concern," the statement said.

The statement said that Nazarbayev is "continuing to work remotely."

Strongman Nazarbayev, who turns 80 next month, served as Kazakhstan's president for close to three decades before handing the reins over to hand-picked successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev last year.

He retains a number of powerful positions in the authoritarian Central Asian country including the chairmanships of the national security council and the ruling party.

He is also constitutionally honoured as the 'Leader of the Nation' -- a designation that provides him with unique policymaking privileges.

Other high-ranking Kazakh officials who said this month they tested positive for the coronavirus include Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov and Nurlan Nigmatulin, who is the chairman of the lower house.

Berik Uali, President Tokayev's spokesman, also tested positive for the virus.

More about Health, Virus, Kazakhstan, nazarbayev, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Macron visits Britain to mark wartime anniversary
Review: Lynn Anderson 'Rose Garden' 50th anniversary deluxe edition vinyl Special
Lyft plans to use 100 percent EVs by 2030
OVW Television to honor Jessie Godderz with one-hour TV special Special
Coronavirus vaccines are coming, but when will they arrive?
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home
Chatting with Daryl Hall of Daryl Hall & John Oates Special
Brazil's Bolsonaro enlists army in battle with Congress, courts
Mysterious 'UFO' captures imaginations in Japan
Chatting with Andrew Basso: Illusionist, magician, escape artist Special