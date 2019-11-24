Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageK-pop star Goo Hara found dead at her home

Listen | Print
By AFP     54 mins ago in World

K-pop star Goo Hara was found dead at her home on Sunday, South Korean police confirmed.

Goo, a former member of girl group Kara, was discovered at her home in Seoul early Sunday evening, officers said.

The exact cause of death was still under investigation, they added.

South Korea has one of the world's highest rates of suicide which, according to recent government figures, is among the top causes of death for those under 40.

The 28-year-old's death comes a month after Sulli -- another K-pop star and Goo's close friend -- took her own life after a long struggle with online bullying.

The singer had posted a tearful message on her Instagram shortly after Sulli's death, grieving the passing of her friend.

In messages posted on social media, fans mourned Goo's death, with one writing: "I hope you have a good sleep in heaven without any worries."

After performing in Kara from 2008 to 2015, she focused on her solo career after the group broke up and had just completed a tour of Japan with her latest release.

More about Suicide, skorea, kpop, Music
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Chazz Palminteri to bring 'A Bronx Tale' to The Paramount
Review: Randy Rainbow pokes fun at impeachment inquiry with parody video Special
Review: Judy Collins puts on ethereal show at Joe's Pub in New York City Special
UK retains its Chagos Islands colony with big US military base
Only eat oysters in months with an 'R' rule is 4,000 years old
Watch this: China surveillance tech seeks to go global
Op-Ed: Defecting Chinese spy in Australia — A big mess in progress
Review: Engelbert Humperdinck fantastic at The Theatre at Westbury Special
Lion cub mummies feature in huge ancient Egypt find
Ruling party faces exit as Uruguay votes for president