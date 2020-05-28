Email
article imageJustin Trudeau co-hosts virtual UN summit on post-pandemic aid

By Karen Graham     33 mins ago in World
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is co-hosting a major United Nations conference today, aimed at developing a coordinated global response to mitigate the devastating social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Being a co-host should also help Trudeau's ongoing efforts to secure support for Canada’s bid for a temporary berth on the United Nations Security Council — which, despite the global pandemic, is still set to go to a vote next month, reports iPolitics.
The United Nations says it is imperative that nations come together now to create a coordinated recovery plan. The UN estimates the pandemic could slash nearly $8.5 trillion US from the world economy over the next two years. It is also estimated that 34.3 million people will be forced into extreme poverty this year, and another 130 million over the course of the next 10 years.
Trudeau is cohosting the four-hour virtual conference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
Over 50 heads of state and government are participating in the virtual conference, including Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron, along with representatives of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the private sector, reports The Star.
As of late Wednesday, there was still uncertainty as to whether President Donald Trump would take part in the conference. He has argued that wise leaders put the interests of their own countries first, and would take part.
In a press release about the event, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that "the pandemic has demonstrated our fragility. Despite all the technological and scientific advances of recent decades, we are in an unprecedented humanitarian crisis because of a microscopic virus. We need to respond with unity and solidarity. A key aspect of solidarity is financial support."
CBC Canada quoted Trudeau as saying that "the best way to help our people and economies rebound is to work together as a global community. We want to support collective and individual actions to enable a recovery that leads to more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient economies, where no one is left behind."
