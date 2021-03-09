Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJury selection begins in George Floyd murder trial

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Jury selection began on Tuesday in the high-profile trial of the white police officer accused of killing George Floyd, a Black man whose death sparked mass protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States and around the world.

Former Minneapolis Police Department Derek Chauvin is facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in connection with Floyd's May 25 death.

Jury selection had been scheduled to begin on Monday but was delayed for a day as prosecutors sought to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against the 44-year-old Chauvin.

A court of appeals has not yet issued its ruling but Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill decided to go ahead with jury selection anyway.

This selection process is expected to take about three weeks with opening arguments in the trial expected to begin around March 29.

Chauvin was dismissed from the police force after he was captured on video by a bystander with his knee on the neck of a pleading, gasping Floyd for nearly nine minutes.

Floyd's death laid bare racial wounds in the United States and sparked months of sometimes violent protests against racism both in the US and abroad.

More about US, Racism, Police, Trial, Jury
More news from
Latest News
Top News
From the White House to the dog house: Biden's pooches sent home after 'biting incident'
Despite vaccinations — Covid outbreak at BC care home declared
EU Parliament strips Catalan separatists of immunity
Op-Ed: Tough calls vs F35 – A decade of doubt meets decision time
China pioneers 'virus passports' as EU gets Russia jab boost
Biden names two women generals to lead military commands
Pressure builds on palace after Harry and Meghan racism claims
Neanderthals disappeared from Europe earlier than thought, says study
'Shoot me instead': Myanmar nun pleads with junta forces
French nuclear tests infected 'almost entire Polynesian population': report