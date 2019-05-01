Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJumbo commotion as wild bull elephant lumbers into Indian city

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

A wild bull elephant caused a major stir in an Indian city, wandering along the busy streets and crowds of photo-snapping onlookers before being tranquilised, officials said.

Potentially dangerous incidents of wild animals including elephants and leopards entering towns and cities are on the rise in India as urban expansion encroaches into the countryside.

Potentially dangerous incidents of wild animals including elephants and leopards entering towns and ...
Potentially dangerous incidents of wild animals including elephants and leopards entering towns and cities are on the rise in India as urban expansion encroaches into the countryside
Biju BORO, AFP

In the latest incident, the male elephant from a nearby wildlife reserve lolloped down the main road into the city of Guwahati in the northeastern state of Assam on Tuesday.

It reached the downtown Ganeshguri and Bhangagarh areas, pushing some vehicles but causing no major damage as forest and police officials followed at a safe distance.

Major traffic congestion ensued as onlookers stopped their cars to take photos of the tusker, weighing several tonnes and thought to be around 11 years old, on their phones.

After being tranquilised the elephant was lifted by crane and transported to the Amchang Wildlife S...
After being tranquilised, the elephant was lifted by crane and transported to the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary
STR, AFP

"I thought it was someone's pet elephant," local resident Avantika Bora said.

"However, later someone told me that it is a wild elephant. What is shocking is the fact that the elephant did not harm anyone," Bora told AFP.

"It was difficult to tranquilise as the city streets were filled with traffic and there was lots of commotion with the onlookers," Assam's chief forest official A. M. Singh said.

"However, we took utmost care not to make the elephant panic and that is the reason there is no damage," he said.

"We finally tranquilised the elephant around 10:30 pm last night and we moved it to the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati. This morning, we have taken the elephant to the Amsang Wildlife sanctuary near Guwahati and released it," said zoo official Tejas Mariswamy.

More about India, Animal, Conservation
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Venezuela opposition leader calls for massive May Day protest
Japan's new Emperor Naruhito ascends Chrysanthemum Throne
Assange jailed for 50 weeks for UK bail breach
Virtual reality assists with the treatment of Parkinson’s disease
Op-Ed: Amazon dumps thousands of merchants, many rumors but few facts
Paris on edge as thousands gather for May 1 rallies
Review: Adam Lambert, Queen amazing on 'The Show Must Go On' documentary Special
Rage, hope as Venezuelan soldiers join anti-Maduro protests
Bitcoin seems to be in recovery mode as it breaks through $5,300
French cheese recalled in Germany over E.coli scare