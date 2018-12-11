Oscar winner and one of France's most recognised actresses, Juliette Binoche, will head the jury of next year's Berlin film festival, organisers said Tuesday.

"I'm very pleased that Juliette is president of the 2019 International Jury," said Dieter Kosslick, director of the Berlinale.

"The festival shares a strong connection with her, and I'm very happy that she'll be returning to the festival in this distinguished position."

Binoche, who made her cinematic debut in 1983 in "Liberty Belle" by Pascal Kane, has since appeared in more than 70 films.

Prolific in both European and US productions, she took home an Academy Award for her role in "The English Patient" in 1996.

She also scooped the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010 for her leading role in Iranian director Abbas Kiarostami's "Certified Copy".

Her most recent film screened at the Berlinale was "Nadie Quiere la Noche" (Endless Night) by Isabel Coixet.

The next edition of the Berlinale is to run from February 7 to 17.