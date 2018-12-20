Email
article imageJudge refuses to dismiss sex assault charges against Weinstein

By AFP     2 hours ago in World

A US judge on Thursday refused to dismiss sexual assault charges against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, and set the next hearing in the case for March.

"We are obviously disappointed that the charges were not dismissed today," Weinstein's attorney Ben Brafman told reporters after a brief court hearing in Manhattan.

"I still believe the charges need to be dismissed," Brafman said.

"This is not about the MeToo movement," he added. "It's a specific criminal case."

Judge James Burke set the next hearing in the case for March 7.

The 66-year-old Weinstein is facing five counts over an alleged rape in March 2013 and a forced act of oral sex in 2006.

He could face life in prison if convicted.

The Hollywood producer has been accused by more than 80 women of sexual misconduct and has been a focus of the #MeToo campaign.

