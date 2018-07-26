Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJudge lets anti-corruption case against Trump move forward

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

A lawsuit that accuses President Donald Trump of violating the constitution by maintaining his interest in a hotel that does business with foreign governments has been allowed to proceed by a US judge.

It marked the first time a judge has interpreted anti-corruption clauses in the constitution known as emoluments clauses and applied them to a sitting president, news reports said.

US District Judge Robert Messitte in Maryland ruled Wednesday that the case -- which centers on money Trump makes from the Trump International Hotel in Washington -- can now move to the evidence-gathering stage.

If the ruling stands -- the Justice Department can appeal -- it would mean the plaintiffs will seek to examine Trump business records.

Trump has refused to disclose such information and in particular his income tax returns, in a break with the practice of previous presidents.

The clauses at stake bar a president from receiving financial benefits from foreign or domestic governments.

The plaintiffs in the case are the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia, as Washington is known.

They say Trump violates the clauses by profiting from the hotel, which is just down the street from the White House and popular with foreign and US state government delegations.

"Sole or substantial ownership of a business that receives hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars a year in revenue from one of its hotel properties where foreign and domestic governments are known to stay (often with the express purpose of cultivating the president's good graces) most definitely raises the potential for undue influence, and would be well within the contemplation of the clauses," Judge Messitte wrote.

The Justice Department had sought to have the case thrown out on grounds the clauses did not apply to the hotel.

It argued that the clauses were designed to prevent a president from taking bribes, not from engaging in business.

But the judge ruled that this was too narrow an interpretation of what an emolument is.

More about US, Politics, Trump, Court
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Panic! at the Disco plays sold-out show at Madison Square Garden Special
Kenny Smith up for the 2018 'Guitar Player of the Year' IBMA
Red planet and 'blood moon' pair up to dazzle skygazers
Dale Ann Bradley receives three 2018 IBMA nominations
A road map for assessing blockchain health care startups
Eritrea dares to dream of change as Ethiopia peace dawns
Japan executes last sarin attack cult members on death row
Where now for Venezuela with 1,000,000% inflation?
Is there a connection between ALS and Lyme Disease? Special
Dutch halt Viagra in pregnancy trial after 11 babies die