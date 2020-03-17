Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJoe Biden wins Arizona for Democratic primary sweep

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Joe Biden won the Arizona primary over Bernie Sanders, giving him a sweep of the three US states which voted on Tuesday to choose a Democratic candidate to face President Donald Trump in November, TV networks reported.

CNN and NBC both projected the 77-year-old centrist former vice president as the winner in Arizona over the 78-year-old leftist senator from Vermont.

Biden also easily won primaries in Florida and Illinois on Tuesday to open up a commanding lead over Sanders in the contest for the Democratic nomination.

A fourth state -- Ohio -- had also been scheduled to hold a primary on Tuesday but Governor Mike DeWine declared a "health emergency" because of the coronavirus outbreak and voting was postponed.

Biden now has more than half of the total delegates needed to be declared the Democratic presidential candidate at the party convention to be held in July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"We've moved closer to securing the Democratic Party's nomination for president, and we're doing it by building a broad coalition that we need to win in November," Biden said.

More about US, Politics, Vote, Arizona
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Doctors map body's COVID-19 immune response: study
Dame Vera Lynn spreads hope during Coronavirus outbreak
UK rolls out tougher virus action after dire science warning
Biden woos Sanders supporters: 'I hear you'
Erdogan discusses migrant crisis, Syria with Macron, Merkel and Johnson
'The Young and The Restless' halts production due to Coronavirus
Australia tells citizens to come home, and stop travelling abroad
'Worse than 9/11': Coronavirus threatens global airline industry
Amazon suspends shipping of non-essential supplies
Companies hit pause button as coronavirus infects economy