article imageJimmy Carter hospitalized for procedure to relieve brain pressure

By AFP     57 mins ago in World

Former US president Jimmy Carter was hospitalized on Monday for a procedure to relieve brain pressure after recent falls, The Carter Center said.

The 95-year-old "was admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls," The Carter Center said in a statement, adding that the procedure would take place on Tuesday morning.

"President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him," it said.

He was hospitalized for treatment after suffering a fractured pelvis due to a fall in October.

President from 1977 to 1981, Carter also injured his head in a fall earlier in the month, but turned up the next day to volunteer at a Habitat for Humanity site with a black eye and a bandage covering 14 stitches.

