Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJihadists emerge from tunnels to surrender after 'caliphate' falls

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Islamic State group jihadists emerged from tunnels to surrender to US-backed forces in eastern Syria on Sunday, a Kurdish spokesman said, a day after their "caliphate" was declared defeated.

An AFP reporter saw dozens of people -- mostly men -- file out of the battered jihadist encampment in the remote village of Baghouz to board pickup trucks.

"They are IS fighters who came out of tunnels and surrendered today," said Jiaker Amed, a spokesman for the Kurdish units spearheading the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

Plodding out of their defeated bastion on the banks of the Euphrates near the Iraqi border, some sported thick beards.

Some wore long woollen kaftan tunics over their dark-coloured robes, others a chequered scarf wrapped around their heads.

"Some others could still be hiding inside," added Amed.

A months-long offensive by the SDF was declared victorious Saturday, after multiple pauses to allow out civilians and surrendering fighters from the crumbling IS pocket.

More than 66,000 people, mostly civilians, have quit the last IS redoubt since January 9, according to the SDF.

They include 5,000 jihadist fighters and 24,000 of their relatives as well as 37,000 other civilians.

Surrendering or suspected jihadists are detained, while their relatives are trucked up north to camps for the displaced.

IS declared a cross-border "caliphate" in Syria and Iraq in 2014, imposing its brutal rule on millions.

More about Syria, Conflict, Is, Surrender
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Nvidia’s AI software turns scribbles into landscape masterpieces
Review: Long Island band nails Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow' Special
US lawmakers clash while awaiting a briefing on Mueller report
Under threat May holds Brexit crisis talks
Huawei CFO had MacBook, iPhone 7 Plus and iPad Pro when arrested
Turkey's ex-premier squares up for Istanbul election battle
'Lots of dead', 'water full of snakes': cyclone survivors recount
Disease fears mount for Africa cyclone survivors
World Tuberculosis Day: How scientists are combating TB
Three of four engines on stricken Norway cruise ship restarted