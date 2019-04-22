Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJewish group slams Polish burning of effigy

Listen | Print
By AFP     32 mins ago in World

The World Jewish Congress has condemned a Polish town after reports that residents hung and burnt an effigy "made to look like a stereotypical Jew" in a revival of an old Easter tradition.

WJC chief executive Robert Singer expressed "disgust and outrage at this latest blatantly antisemitic manifestation," according to a statement Sunday.

"Jews are deeply disturbed by this ghastly revival of medieval antisemitism that led to unimaginable violence and suffering," he added.

Polish media reports showed photos and video footage of residents, including children, of the southeastern town of Pruchnik using sticks to beat an effigy of Judas on Good Friday.

The figure, which had sidelocks and a large nose, was then beheaded, set on fire and tossed into a river, according to the reports.

The Easter ritual known as "Judgment over Judas" dates back to the 18th century and continued to be regularly performed until the Second World War.

The World Jewish Congress has condemned a town in Poland after reports that residents hung and burnt...
The World Jewish Congress has condemned a town in Poland after reports that residents hung and burnt an effigy "made to look like a stereotypical Jew" in a revival of an old Easter tradition
Hubert Lewkowicz, AFP/File

The tradition had been largely abandoned, with only a couple of villages continuing it. Even Pruchnik had appeared to stop in recent years, according to the Polish news portal oko.press.

Anti-semitic concerns regarding Poland have recently resurfaced.

Last year, Warsaw passed a law that made it illegal to accuse the Polish nation or state of complicity in Nazi German war crimes.

The move sparked an outcry from Israel, which saw it as an attempt to ban testimonials on Polish crimes against Jews. In response, Warsaw amended the law to remove the possibility of fines or a prison sentence.

In February, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz drew Poland's ire by saying "Poles suckle anti-Semitism with their mothers' milk."

Jews first arrived in Poland in the Middle Ages and for centuries the country was home to the world’s largest Jewish community.

However, the population was decimated during the Nazi German occupation, when six million Poles -- half of them Jews -- were killed.

Today, there are only around 8,000 to 12,000 Jews living in Poland, according to estimates.

More about Poland, Religion, Rights, Judaism
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Essential Science: Gum bacteria implicated in Alzheimer's disease
Q&A: How insurance is changing in the age of data Special
Review: Sheryl Crow duets with the late Johnny Cash on 'Redemption Day' Special
'System of Systems' helps utilities manage smart electrical grid Special
On Earth Day — Verizon announces plan to go carbon neutral
Climate change protesters halt London street blockade
Q&A: How AI can be a lifeline for overworked radiologists Special
Op-Ed: CIA says Huawei gets funding from China's state security agencies
Young Koreans to be given $833 in basic income trial
Emmy winner Jacob Young dishes on upcoming projects for 2019 Special